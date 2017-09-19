Mountain States, Wellmont granted Certificate of Public Advantage by TN. Dept. of Health

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has granted the Certificate of Public Advantage to two major hospital systems in our region.

That means the state of Tennessee backs the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

Before the formal announcement, on Monday, the boards of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System voted to approve the terms of the final merger agreement.

Now what’s left is approval by the Virginia Department of Health. The deadline for its decision is September 30.

The historic transaction will create a new company called Ballad Health. The long-time rivals announced plans for a possible merger back in spring of 2015.

Previously, the Federal Trade Commission expressed opposition to the merger saying it would hurt local healthcare consumers by removing competition.

On Tuesday, the TDH said, “their merger would create a public benefit to the residents of Northeast Tennessee that would outweigh any downsides of a monopoly of services.”

The following is a statement by the Tennessee Department of Health:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH, today announced the request for a Certificate of Public Advantage from Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance has been granted.

The approval allows the two entities to combine under the corporate umbrella of Ballad Health.

“This has been an unprecedented and complex process, and I appreciate the time, effort and resources everyone involved has put into making it a productive one,” Dreyzehner said. “I also appreciate the legal expertise and guidance of the Attorney General and his staff as we’ve put into place measurable goals and terms and conditions to ensure that in granting approval, there is a clear public benefit to the health and well-being of residents of the region.”

“Wellmont and Mountain States engaged in a lengthy application process and thorough review from the department and our office,” Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said. “We appreciated how Wellmont and Mountain States assisted our office and the department during this process and certainly want to acknowledge the commitment of the community leaders to reach this point. Everyone’s objective is to employ a new idea, a new structure to fundamentally improve the health of the region. We wish them great success.”

For the state to consider and act on the proposal for Mountain States and Wellmont to merge, the systems agreed through the legislative process to meet a clear and convincing standard that their merger would create a public benefit to the residents of Northeast Tennessee that would outweigh any downsides of a monopoly of services.