KPD: Search underway for suspect who allegedly used stolen credit card, checks from home burglary

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for man they said fraudulently passed stolen checks, as well as used a stolen credit card.

According to a KPD news release, on Aug. 13 a homeowner on Cliffside Road in Kingsport reported a home burglary had occurred on Aug. 12, and said a safe was stolen in the burglary.

The homeowner told police that the safe contained guns, jewelry, a checkbook, as well as cash and coins.

The victim closed the checking account. A credit was also in the safe, but was not realized that it was missing until the victim received a credit card statement and found unauthorized charges of over $2,700 at Home Depot between Aug. 13 and 19.

On Sept. 11, the victim was then notified from her bank that six of her checks were passed in excess of $1,000 at Walmart between Aug. 16 and 20.

KPD Criminal Investigations Division obtained surveillance video of a man who was making charges at Home Depot, as well as passing the check at Walmart.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.