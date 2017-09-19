Judge Kurt Pomrenke currently not sitting on bench following conviction

By Published:

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Following his criminal contempt conviction in federal court last week, Judge Kurt Pomrenke is not currently sitting on the bench, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Supreme Court.

Within the next two months, the Virginia Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a judicial misconduct case against the juvenile and domestic relations court judge.

The case focuses on Judge Pomrenke’s actions in reaching out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial. He’s since admitted he was “dead wrong” in doing so.

The Virginia Supreme Court will decide if his behavior warrants censure, retirement or removal.

A federal judge found Judge Pomrenke guilty of contempt last week for disobeying a court order and sharing evidence with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s