Judge Kurt Pomrenke currently not sitting on bench following conviction

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Following his criminal contempt conviction in federal court last week, Judge Kurt Pomrenke is not currently sitting on the bench, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Supreme Court.

Within the next two months, the Virginia Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a judicial misconduct case against the juvenile and domestic relations court judge.

The case focuses on Judge Pomrenke’s actions in reaching out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial. He’s since admitted he was “dead wrong” in doing so.

The Virginia Supreme Court will decide if his behavior warrants censure, retirement or removal.

A federal judge found Judge Pomrenke guilty of contempt last week for disobeying a court order and sharing evidence with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission.

