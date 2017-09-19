Group from East Tennessee survives Irma in the British Virgin Islands

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – During Hurricane Irma – for many, the main focus was survival.

Monday, we learned that was the case for a group of East Tennessee vacationers traveling in the Caribbean.

The group calls themselves the “Tortola 13”. 11 of them are from Johnson City, two of them from Knoxville.

After Hurricane Irma, they were stranded in the Caribbean after surviving the storm in a vacation rental house.

A few of them suffered scratched in the storm, but they say they’re okay. They say they feel guilty for those they left behind and thankful for their vacation rental concierge who helped along the way and made sure they were safe while protecting and taking care of his own family.

The group captured video and photos after the storm and as they were making their way around the island.

“It was the trip of a lifetime, little did we know it was going to be the vacation of a lifetime,” Chris Straub said.

Chris Straub and Steve Weatherford have been friends for nearly a decade and they’re part of the “Tortola 13”. It’s a group of couples and friends who’ve known each other for years and enjoy traveling together.

The “Tortola 13” set off for St. Thomas on Sept. 2nd, a few days later to Tortola as Hurricane Irma neared.

“We were better protected if we went on to Tortola,” Straub said.

The home was built with shutters, it also had a large supply of water and a generator. The group also bought enough groceries for everyone.

“Everywhere you look it’s a postcard picture to send home to mom and dad,” Straub said as he described Tortola’s beauty.

But a few days later, the mood changed as Irma roared towards Tortola.

“If you stood next to a railroad track and had a train going by you at 225 miles her hour I mean that’s what it sounded like,” Straub said.

Lasting for nearly 8 hours, the group heard shutters ripping off and the sounds of water rushing in. The group took cover in the living room, then the kitchen.

“It was just survival mode everyone was just saying this is what we gotta do to survive,” Straub said.

Their paradise was ripped to pieces. Their vacation rental concierge made sure they were okay the whole time, other helping along the way.

Days later a boat came to their rescue, they also had to make stops in St. John, St. Croix, and Puerto Rico before arriving in the United States. FEMA and locals helped them along their way.

“They’re a true example of humanity, they were amazing, yep,” Straub said.

The group is now working to raise money for those who helped them get out of the Caribbean.

