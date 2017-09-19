Gillespie, Northam to square off in second debate

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
From left to right: Ed Gillespie, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — The two major party candidates running to be the next governor of Virginia are set to square off at the their second debate.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam will meet Tuesday evening at Capitol One’s headquarters in Northern Virginia.

It’s the second of three debates and is hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.

___

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s