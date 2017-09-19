Fall Brawl to raise money for breast cancer awareness

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Local crossfit athlete, Brittney Stevens, has plenty of strength in the gym. But in Stevens eyes, no amount of weight on the bar compares to the strength her mother showed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“When she was first diagnosed, she didn’t tell me,” said Stevens. “She kind of took on that battle herself, so that showed a lot of strength on her part because she didn’t want to scare me.”

Stevens is not the only athlete at Crossfit East 10 who has been impacted by breast cancer in someway, finding a community to lean on and share stories with when they need it the most.

“It’s really good to know that you’re not alone with it,” said Stevens. “Kind of an eye-opener as to what my mom could have gone through too.”

“They have people behind them that back them up, that they’re not alone in this battle because cancer is devastating for everybody involved,” said Crossfit East 10 head coach Rob Stacy.

The crossfit gym wanted to give back to all of those who have been affected by breast cancer and will host the first Fall Brawl crossfit event at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday. All of the money from Saturday’s event will to Real Men Wear Pink.

“All the money that is involved in this will be going to breast cancer awareness,” said Stacy. “Not only are we invested in them as members, but they know that we’re invested in them as people too.”

The event will bring in athletes from across the region, including some of crossfits best. It’s a great cause with the hopes of getting others who have been affected by cancer to find another community in crossfit that will support them in sickness and in health.

“I just think CrossFit, it’s open to anyone,” said Stevens. “Any kind of battles you’ve gone through, any type of struggles, it’s open arms and we’ll just take you in and it’ll show you that you do have the strength to do this.”

And as for Brittney’s mother.

“She just got her mammogram two weeks ago and everything was good,” Stevens said. “So every year we’re always worried, well I am, I freak out!”

The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with $5 entry fee or a $20 VIP section that will also be showing college football games. Find more information about the event here: https://www.crossfiteast-10.com/