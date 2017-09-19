ETSU opens SoCon play with 3-1 over Western Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (September 19, 2017) – It was truly a great day for the ETSU volleyball team as they won 3-1 (26-24, 25-21. 23-25, 25-21) against SoCon opponent Western Carolina to open up conference play on Tuesday night. Prior to the game, Hailey Aguilar (Chicago, Ill.), Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point, Ind.) and Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) were honored on behalf of their 1,000 career milestone achievements. With the win, head coach Lindsey Devine picked up her 250th career win.

Set 1: After and exciting ceremony and the stands full, the Bucs were ready to get to work. Milhorn and Kaela Massey (Brentwood, Tenn.) posted four kills each. Kvarta was solid with nine assists, while Marija Popovic (Belgrade, Serbia) continued to play well defensively with nine digs.

Set 2: In the first set, AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Ind.) and Leah Clayton (Danville, Va.) finished with six kills, but in the second set they were dominate with seven kills apiece. Mariah McPartland (Boone, Iowa) gave the Bucs their only block of the set. Kvarta and rookie Lexie Libs (Floyds Knobs, Ind.) continue to set the ball well. ETSU’s best hitting percentage came from this set (.372).

Set 3: With only a .149 hitting percentage, the Bucs dropped the third set, despite having a 16-14 kill ratio. Clayton and Milhorn continued to give the Bucs their most kills. The Bucs were out-blocked by Western Carolina 5-2 in this set. Milhorn finished the third set with a service ace.

Set 4: Eager for their first conference win of the season, Milhorn once again had a team-high of seven kills. Kvarta, Libs, and Popovic contributed to the sets. Braedyn Tutton (Courtice, Ontario) picked up a block solo. Kvarta and McPartland each had a block assist. The Bucs had a 17-13 kill ratio over the Catamounts.

Double-Doubles:

Rylee Milhorn once again finished with a double-double. She had 20 kills and ten digs. Alyssa Kvarta and Lexie Libs also had a double-double. Kvarta had 37 assists and 14 digs. Libs had 25 assists and ten digs.

Team Highs:

Leah Clayton finished the match with 21 kills, Kvarta with 37 assists, and Popovic with 22 digs.

Up Next: The Bucs will host UNCG on Friday, September 22 inside Brooks Gym. The match is set for 6:00 p.m.