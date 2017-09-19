Bristol, VA runaway teen reported missing more than a week

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Bristol, VA Police Department says it needs your help finding 15-year-old Melinda Booher.

Captain Maynard Ratcliff says Booher was reported last seen on September 11 at her usual bus stop.

Her peers reportedly told investigators they think that she was picked up by a male and driven to Asheville, NC.

Police said it is possible that she may not be there and is still in the area.

She is described as standing around 5″7′ and weighing about 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call BVPD at 276-645-7400.