Gas leak reported in Elizabethton; 15 residents evacuated

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Emergency crews are currently responding a gas leak in Elizabethton.

Dispatchers say the leak is at Range Street and West L Street in the city. We’re told 15 residents have been evacuated in the immediate area surrounding the gas leak.

Rusty Barnett, Deputy fire Chief, says the Elizabethton Water Department struck a natural gas line in that area. They are advising people to avoid the area.

In the meantime, Atmos Energy is working on it. It is expected to take a couple of hours to repair.

No one was injured, according to emergency crews.

News Channel 11 has a crew on scene. We will continue to follow this developing story and will bring you more details as they become available.