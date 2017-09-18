WWE Hall of Famer Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan dead at 73

LARGO, Fla. (WATE) — Bobby Heenan was regarded by many as on of the greatest managers in sports-entertainment history.

WWE reported Sunday that the WWE Hall of Fame manager died at age 73 in Largo, Florida. Heenan had been out of the limelight for several years due to a battle with throat cancer that required the removal of his jaw, according to Metro US.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Heenan was the “The Brain” behind some of the most prolific superstars in sports-entertainment history. Throughout his years as a manager, Heenan formed what would come to be known as the “Heenan Family,” a group of superstars whom he managed. Among them were Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Paul Orndorff, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Rick Rude, Mr. Perfect and Harley Race. All of those names also hold their rightful places in the WWE Hall of Fame.

After his managerial days ended, Heenan continued his broadcasting career. WWE sent their condolences to Heenan’s family, saying as impossible as it may seem, Heenan’s overwhelming success as a manager was matched by that of his announcing career.

A spokesperson said, “Heenan’s constant verbal jousts with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Gorilla Monsoon and ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund on USA Network remain among the most memorable moments in sports-entertainment history. In fact, “The Brain” was so entertaining that ‘The Bobby Heenan Show’ had a brief run on USA Network as well.”

In addition, “The Brain” was part of the original broadcast team for Monday Night Raw in 1993, and also sat at the announce table for both Raw and WCW Monday Nitro.

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017