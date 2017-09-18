VIDEO: Suspects break into Ridgewood BBQ in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding two suspects who burglarized a popular barbecue spot in the Tri-Cities.

The burglary happened on September 10 at Ridgewood BBQ located at 900 Elizabethton Highway.

When officers responded to an alarm that was set off they found the side doors had been forced open.

Surveillance video shows two suspects in dark hooded jackets, masks, and gloves entering the building. The suspects are seen in a video going to the register. After discovering that the register was empty, they left in what appeared to be a blue four-door car.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500.

Surveillance shows suspects breaking into Ridgewood in Sullivan County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery