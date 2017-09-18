UPDATE: Purple Heart reunited with family members of East Tennessee solider

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Purple Heart that was found by a Hawkins County couple is now back in the hands of family members of the soldier who received it.

On Friday, News Channel 11 spoke with Josh and Candice Bellamy. They had been trying to find family members of Eulis G. Grace, a Purple Heart recipient, for two years.

“We’d just like for it to be returned to somebody in his family. I know that I would appreciate it and I think that they would too,” Josh said.

The couple found the medal in a box labeled ‘trash’ while they were cleaning out a foreclosed home in 2015.

They reached out for help and Robin Pirtle saw the story.

“I was speechless I didn’t know what to say,” Pirtle said.

Robin is Eulis G. Grace Senior’s granddaughter.

She said she never knew where his purple heart was.

“From what I understand my grandmother didn’t get any of his belongings so I’m not sure who had it or where it was at,” she said.

Founder of Purple Hearts Reunited, Zachariah Fike, found an obituary for Pirtle’s dad, Eulis Grace Junior, and confirmed she is family.

So on Monday afternoon, the Bellamy’s were able to surprise her by giving her the Purple Heart themselves.

“Here’s your granddaddy’s Purple Heart,” Josh said.

“Oh my this is amazing,” Pirtle said.

Pirtle told them what she knew about her grandfather.

“He was killed in action in Korea about a couple three weeks before my dad turned three,” she explained.

Her father, Grace Junior, is also a Purple Heart recipient, but she’s unsure where his Purple Heart is.

But she said she’s forever grateful for the Bellamy’s holding on to such a precious piece of her family’s history for so long.

“Thank you again, thank you so, so much, thank God for you all for not giving up,” she said.

The Purple Hearts Reunited Foundation said on Friday since Eulis Grace’s wife and son had passed away, that his grandchildren should be given priority to the Purple Heart, if they wanted it.

