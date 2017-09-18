Traffic stop in Washington County, Va. yields meth, marijuana, other drugs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a Bristol, Va. on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop last week.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a vehicle driving on Lee Highway and Bordwine Road without a state inspection decal on Sept. 15 and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies found the car was not properly registered and was without valid insurance.

A K-9 was brought to the scene and alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.

A significant amount of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, as well as needles, marijuana, baggies, scales, smoking devices and over $2,800 in cash.

Deputies arrested Justin Cody Silvis, 26, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of suboxone, possession of xanax, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, failure to obtain registration, fail to have vehicle inspected and failure to obtain liability insurance.

Silvis was taken to Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

