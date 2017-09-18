Portion of Highway 75 closed in Sullivan County after fatal crash

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A portion of Highway 75 remains closed after a fatal crash that took place early this morning.

TDOT officials say utility crews are currently repairing power poles and lines near the intersection of Highway 75 and Herron Drive.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, that is where a fatal crash happened early this morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 am.

According to the crash report, the motorcycle was heading northbound in a curve when it crossed over the lanes and struck a curb and ran off the roadway, flipped over a guardrail before hitting a power pole. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown off the bike.

THP says the driver, 33-year-old Steven Hall of Kingsport, was killed in the crash.

Investigators say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The posted speed was 50 miles per hour

TDOT expects to reopen the road around noon.

SR 75 remains closed due to an early morning crash at Herron Drive in Sullivan County. Traffic diverted to alternate routes. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 18, 2017