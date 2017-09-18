Source: MSHA, Wellmont boards vote on final merger deal ahead of anticipated state approval

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – On the eve of a state deadline to rule on one of the biggest business deals in Tri-Cities history, the boards of the region’s two health systems voted Monday to approve the terms of a final merger deal.

Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System boards voted unanimously to move forward with the historic transaction creating a new company called Ballad Health.

The vote comes ahead of anticipated approval by the Tennessee Department of Health which could come as soon as Tuesday, a source close to the deal told News Channel 11.

Terms approved Monday came after lengthy negotiations with the Tennessee Department of Health, the agency that by law has to review the companies’ application for a Certificate of Public Advantage. The Department would have to grant the merger to protect the deal from Federal Trade Commission intervention.

The FTC has publicly stated its opposition to the merger saying it would ultimately be harmful to local healthcare consumers by removing competition.

The long-time rivals announced plans to merger on April 2, 2015 saying joining forces would be better than the inevitable alternative of getting purchased by companies outside the region.

MSHA and Wellmont leaders said they knew the specific needs of the region and could respond in ways that improved the quality of care while reducing costs. At first, the companies said they hoped to finalize the merger by the summer of 2016.

From the start, MSHA and Wellmont have said opposition from the FTC was irrelevant because state law allowed for in-market hospital mergers when approved and overseen at the state level and by state statute.

A decision by the state seemed imminent last January, the first deadline for the state to rule on the merger. But on deadline day, MSHA and Wellmont asked for their completed application to be ruled “incomplete” allowing them more time to provide information to the departments of health.

A final public hearing on the merger plan was held July 18 in Johnson City.

While some, including the FTC, have opposed the merger, it’s won widespread support from the Tri-Cities business community.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it would rule on the merger by Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Monday’s vote by the MSHA and Wellmont boards came before a formal announcement by the Tennessee Department of Health.

On Monday night, Tennessee Department of Health spokeswoman Shelley Walker would only say, “We will make an announcement when a decision is reached.”

A similar deadline in Virginia recently was bumped back to Sept. 30.

