Sheriff: Investigators searching home of missing Telford woman Lisa Cloyd

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed investigators executed a search warrant at the home of missing woman Lisa Maria Cloyd, 53, in Telford, Tenn. on Monday.

We reported earlier that Lisa Cloyd was last heard from on July 20.

Lisa Cloyd’s family members told investigators that her disappearance was strange and was unexpected.

In August we reported that Lisa Cloyd’s husband — Curtis Cloyd — was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance. A few days later, we reported that he killed himself after a stand-off with deputies.

According to Sheriff Ed Graybeal, a search warrant with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was conducted at the Cloyd home on Slate Hill Road on Monday in connection to a new lead in the case.

The search of the home comes two weeks after deputies searched the Nolichucky River as they followed up on a lead in the search for Lisa Cloyd.

Graybeal said deputies did not find anything out of the ordinary in the river and said he doesn’t think they’ll be searching there again.

Lisa Cloyd is described as 4-foot-10 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 788-1414.

