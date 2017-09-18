Second grade students place “kindness rocks” around Johnson City in hopes of brightening your day

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A group of second graders are spreading kindness across the community and even across state lines.

“We painted all kinds of pictures on the rocks and words,” 2ND grade student Lyla Mitnaul said. “To spread kindness around our community.”

You might have seen kindness rocks on social media. It’s a national project where people try and spread kindness by leaving painted rocks in different places to brighten the day of the person who finds it. Second grade teacher Marla Hyatt got her students to make some kindness rocks of their own. Then one Saturday, she took her students to spread their kindness rocks all over Johnson City.

“You could tell they were just on a mission and felt very passionate even though they are just seven-year-olds.”

“If someone is maybe having a rough day it can maybe help them,” Mitnaul said.

The kids painted bright pictures and encouraging words on the rocks with phrases like, “chin up, you got this.”

“If they get it at the right time when they’re sad it will actually make them feel a little bit better.” 2ND grade student Aria Lange said.

“I painted a rainbow with a smiley heart on it,” Mitnaul said.

“I painted a happy emoji with the word smile over it,” Lange said. “I wanted people to smile whenever they see it.'”

Through social media, the kids get to see those smiles. “They have been over the top crazy for this project,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt said the kids love seeing how far the rocks have traveled. The hope is that people will find a rock and post a picture using the hashtag #mountainviewrocks, and eventually leave it for someone else to find again.

“Hopefully the rock will keep traveling, so that it’s just not helping one individual but maybe many more,” Hyatt said.

She said she hopes this fun project will teach them a lifelong lesson. “That can get you so much further in life than probably any other skill that you can learn, if you can just be kind,” Hyatt said.



Hyatt’s second grade class at Mountain View Elementary presented videographer Ted Overbay and I with a rock.It is now waiting in Missouri for someone else to find it.

