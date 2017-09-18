Rally in support of DACA held on ETSU’s campus

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A rally against President Donald Trump suspending the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals — or DACA — was held on East Tennessee State University’s campus Monday afternoon.

Dozens of people held signs and spoke out, hoping to convince lawmakers to vote in support of the act.

Some participants in the DACA program spoke at the rally, saying that suspending the act would be punishing those who do not deserve it.

“Many people consider us as illegals, or criminal that should go back to their country,” Jessica Miranda said. “What they don’t understand is this is my country. Mexico may be my birth country, but I was raised here.”

