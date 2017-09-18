Police: Man scaring daughter with clown mask results in shooting

OHIO (KRON/CNN) — Authorities say a father scaring his daughter resulted in a chase around the neighborhood, a gunshot, and charges against two Boardman, Ohio men.

Boardman police say Vernon Barrett Jr. wore a clown mask and chased his six-year-old daughter around the neighborhood.

Police say the child ended up jumping into a stranger’s car, and then ran down the street and into a stranger’s apartment.

She reportedly screamed to the family that a clown was chasing her.

When the family looked out the window and saw the girl’s father wearing the clown mask, authorities say Dion Santiago fired a gunshot into his yard but missed.

The father told police he chased his daughter to discipline her for behavioral issues instead of spanking her.

A police report says Barrett is charged with child endangerment and inducing panic.

Santiago is charged with using weapons while intoxicated.