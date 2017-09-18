Man wanted on child pornography charges in Buchanan County, Va. arrested in Colorado

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man wanted for child pornography charges in Southwest Virginia has been captured in Colorado.

Buchanan County Sheriff Ray Foster said in a news release that Jamie Grant Castle, 39, was arrested Friday in Parker, Colorado.

Castle is wanted on over 150 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Foster said Castle has been on the run since 2010 and has altered his identity to avoid capture.

Castle was scheduled for a court hearing in Colorado on Monday regarding his extradition back to Virginia.

