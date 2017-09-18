Man wanted on child pornography charges in Buchanan County, Va. arrested in Colorado

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man wanted for child pornography charges in Southwest Virginia has been captured in Colorado.

Buchanan County Sheriff Ray Foster said in a news release that Jamie Grant Castle, 39, was arrested Friday in Parker, Colorado.

Castle is wanted on over 150 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Foster said Castle has been on the run since 2010 and has altered his identity to avoid capture.

Castle was scheduled for a court hearing in Colorado on Monday regarding his extradition back to Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s