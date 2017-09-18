Kmart under contract to be sold to Atlanta, Ga. real estate development group

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – An official with Retail Strategies confirmed to News Channel 11 that the Kmart in Johnson City is currently under contract with a real estate development group out of Atlanta.

According to Wesley Vaughn, portfolio director for Retail Strategies, said Kmart went under contract with Caliber Capital earlier this summer.

Vaughn said while no definite plans have been made for the building, the space could possibly be used for at least two or more retail businesses, which could include apparel or food.

