JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson County junior varsity football player was airlifted from a game Monday night, according to Head Varsity Football Coach Don Kerley.

Kerley told us the player had possible broken ribs, as well as a possible concussion.

He told us the football player was also reportedly in and out consciousness.

Kerley said the player was airlifted to a Johnson City hospital for treatment.

