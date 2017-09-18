Gray methadone clinic starts operating today

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A controversial drug treatment clinic will start operating in the Tri-Cities today, according to officials.

Officials with Mountain States Health Alliance say employees at Overmountain Recovery in Gray will start contacting patients today.

They new facility may start seeing patients by the end of the week.

Community groups have came out against the clinic, arguing that it should be located near a hospital instead of in a neighborhood setting.

The non-profit facility will offer help to patients struggling with substance abuse.

Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University are operating the clinic.

To learn more about the facility visit Overmountain Recovery. People can also call 1833-371-0509 to get help.

