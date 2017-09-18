ETSU’s Weigel named SoCon defensive player of the week

JOHNSON CITY, TN- East Tennessee State University red-shirt junior linebacker Dylan Weigel (Pickerington, Ohio) was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, which was announced by the conference office on Monday.

Weigel recorded a game-high 19 tackles and one quarterback hurry in last Saturday’s 31-25 setback to then-No. 13 The Citadel at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The 19-tackle game marked the most by a SoCon player this season, while ranking second-most among FCS players in 2017. Weigel totaled 11 first-half tackles against the Bulldogs, including seven in the second quarter.

The Buccaneer linebacker has now posted 18 double-digit tackle games in his 25 career games played, while the 19 tackles marked the second-most in his collegiate career. In total, Weigel has registered 266 career tackles, which ranks 10th among active FCS players. The Pickerington, Ohio native is 38 tackles shy of entering the Buccaneer top-10 leaders list.

Weigel and the Bucs are back in action this Saturday when ETSU hosts Mercer. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics