ETSU basketball season tickets on sale

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that season tickets for both the 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball seasons are now available for purchase.

Season ticket packages for the women’s slate at Brooks Gym are $75 each, while season packages for the defending Southern Conference men’s basketball champions at Freedom Hall start at $110. The men’s home schedule will include seven non-conference matchups along with nine Southern Conference games, while the women’s slate will include six non-league games and seven contests against SoCon opponents.

For the complete men’s schedule, click here. For the complete women’s schedule, click here.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics