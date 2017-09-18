Chemical still being released at TN chemical plant after explosion

Related Coverage 8 hospitalized in east Tennessee chemical explosion

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (AP) – More than a week after an explosion at an east Tennessee chemical plant, hydrochloric acid is still leaking from the building.

An estimated six tons of chemicals remain in an unsecure site at the Wacker Polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, the site of an explosion on Sept. 7. The Times Free Press reports that workers cannot enter the building for cleanup.

The area where the explosion occurred remained unsafe Friday afternoon, and there was no way to remove the chemicals safely, said Shawn Fairbanks, director of Bradley County Fire & Rescue.

Bradley County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Spence says small doses of the chemicals in the room escape as moisture enters the open pipes.

The explosion briefly closed an interstate and spurred shelter-in-place orders.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)