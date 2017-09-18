Body of Kingsport man pulled from Fort Dickerson Quarry

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE/WJHL) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified the man whose body was pulled from the Fort Dickerson Quarry late last week.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Fields of Kingsport, TN.

The Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad said they recovered the victim’s body around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Crews spent Friday evening searching for the drowning victim after they received a call about a report of a drowning at a spot near Augusta Avenue.

Witnesses said the man, later identified as Fields, jumped from the side of the quarry and had not resurfaced.

The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Rescue Squad were also called to the scene. All three agencies are continuing the investigation.

Fort Dickerson Quarry is located in south Knoxville.

KFD leaving Ft. Dickerson. I was told earlier they would stay until after 5, then it would turn to recovery. #WATE pic.twitter.com/fenpTJvJRF — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) September 15, 2017