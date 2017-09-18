5-year-old killed in accident named honorary Greeneville PD K-9 officer

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A Greene County 5-year-old that was recently killed in a utility vehicle accident had a big dream, and Monday night we found out local law enforcement agencies were working with his family to make sure that dream comes true.

Family members confirmed with News Channel 11 that 5-year-old Cody Landers died in a utility vehicle accident Thursday in Madison County, NC.

Cody’s mother and father, Ashley and Ricky Landers, as well as his grandmother, Debra Bolyard, told us via phone Saturday afternoon that he was a kindergartner at Nolachuckey Elementary School.

His family also told us Cody had a big dream to one day become a K-9 officer.

As soon as agencies like the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greeneville Police Department heard about Cody’s dream, they wanted to help out in any way possible.

Greeneville Police Department’s administrative captain, Mike Crum, said they signed a document Monday morning that names Cody Landers as an honorary member of their department, and more specifically an honorary K-9 officer.

“First in our history, never been done before…what can we do to honor this young man, what can we do, and we’ll do it…there is nothing we can do to take that pain away, but if we can give them some hope, and perhaps just a part of a smile in years to come when they look back on this to know how much he was loved, we will do anything for that,” Crum said.

Just down the road, Greene County Sgt. Matthew McCamey and his K-9 Sig were also answering the call.

“We’re going to be present during the funeral visitation service, as well as lead the procession to North Carolina, all of our K-9 officers will be involved with that as well, we were more than honored to be able to help them out, and to make the wish that he had, to help out with that,” McCamey said.

Both agencies said Cody Landers will now forever be a part of their law enforcement community.

“I’ve never met him, and not many of the officers here have, but we consider him to be one of ours,” Crum said.

The proclamation to make Cody Landers an honorary K-9 officer with the Greeneville Police Department will officially be presented to the Board of Mayor and Alderman Tuesday.

Landers will be laid to rest in North Carolina on Wednesday.

