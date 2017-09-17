Virginia attorney general to discuss fight against opioids

By Published:
(AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bob Brown, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is scheduled to announce some policy proposals to fight the heroin and opioid crisis in the state.

Herring will outline new programs and initiatives on Monday at the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Virginia Beach.

His office says the proposals will be incorporated into a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education and prevention.

It also includes legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.

