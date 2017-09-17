Townsend looking for redemption at ACB 70 fight in England

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Adam Townsend was training at the D3 Elite gym Sunday afternoon in Johnson City, less than a week away from his fight in Sheffield, England.

Townsend is using all of the purse from his fight next Saturday against Husein Kushagov at ACB 70 to finance his 2018 campaign for Register of Deeds in Carter County. Depending on how the night plays out, there are a few bonus that can add some extra cash to his campaign finances.

“They give a huge knockout bonus, they give a huge submission of the night bonus and if you even get a finish they give you a bonus,” Townsend said. “If I come back with one of those, man, I come back with a lot of money. It just helps my family out so much with the campaign. Think it’s going to be cool that I don’t have to cut as much weight and I’m fighting a little bit bigger of a guy.”

The last time the Hampton native was set to fight, he missed weight and his opponent then backed out after another agreed upon weight. It was not the way Townsend and his fans wanted to see him leave the cage, so this fight will be a bit of redemption.

“There were so many people that said ‘don’t retire, you’ve got so much more fight left in you,” Townsend said. “I agree, but my heart’s not in fighting anymore and I just want to focus on my career and as I get older this just takes a toll on your body, as you can tell.”

The fight can be seen online on Fite.Tv. and Townsend expects his fight to be between 1 and 4 p.m. Eastern Time next Saturday. 50 Fifty in Johnson City, along with El Charolais and Jiggy Rays in Elizabethton will be airing the fight.