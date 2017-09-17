The Latest: 4 Boston college students hurt in France attack

PARIS (AP) – The four American tourists who French authorities say were attacked with acid at a train station in the city of Marseille have been identified as students at Boston College in Massachusetts.

The private Jesuit university said in a statement Sunday that the four female students were treated for burns at a Marseille hospital after they were sprayed in the face with acid on Sunday morning. The statement said the four all were juniors studying abroad, three of them at the college’s Paris program.

The director of the college’s Office of International Programs, Nick Gozik, said the women have been released from the hospital and “it appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances.”

The students were identified as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug and Kelsey Kosten.

A 41-year-old female suspect has been arrested in the attack. Boston College says police described the suspect as “disturbed.”

This story has been corrected to show one of the victim’s last names is Kosten, not Korsten.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)