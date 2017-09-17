Possible drowning victim found alive, arrested

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: WATE

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend was taken into custody after the Knox County Rescue Squad fished him out of the Tennessee River Saturday night at the Knoxville Boat Club off Badgett Road.

Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office charged Andrew Stewart, 24, with domestic assault on his girlfriend at a residence on Kara Lane shortly before 7 p.m. Stewart fled the scene and was seen swimming at the boat club around 7:45.

The Rescue Squad was called when bystanders lost sight of him and thought he had drowned.

He was alert and conscious and KCSO Officers took him into custody without incident. Stewart has a criminal record in Knox County of a DUI from last year.

