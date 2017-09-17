Officials identify hiker who died in Appalachian Trail fall

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – Officials have identified a hiker who died in a fall on the Appalachian Trial.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office identified the hiker as James Allen Nanninga, a 70-year-old Florida man.

The sheriff’s office says Nanninga’s cause of death will not be determined until all test results are in, but there is no evidence of foul play.

Authorities say he had been hiking alone.

At least 76 responders searched the woods near Snowden and Big Island for almost 12 hours Thursday in an effort to recover Nanninga.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke to verify the cause of death.

