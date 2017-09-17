Fun continues in Bristol for music festival’s final day



BRISTOL, TN/VA (WJHL) – Time may be winding down for the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, but there’s still plenty of fun planned for the final day.

Folks have already had the chance to listen to a variety of musical acts, spend some time with the family at Children’s Day, shop, and get a taste of the festival’s foods.

On Saturday, seven teams served up chili for the Chili Cook Off, with flavors ranging from hot to tangy and even one with pineapple.

“They just have fun doing it and tasting and voting,” said one of the organizers, Karen Cox. “They’ll tell you what they think is the best or what’s not. They’re just having fun. They’re out to have fun today.”

Sunday is the final day to take in the festival. You can check out a full list of events at http://www.bristolrhythm.com.



