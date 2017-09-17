Father of 5 killed on I-40 while running to help his son

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson man was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 40 Friday night while trying to run across the highway to help his son.

30-year-old Jeffrey Shaun Andexler was with his wife Ashlee and their 5 children.

Ashlee tells News 2 what she saw when her husband lost his life.

She says the family was celebrating the birthday of their 9-year old son at a haunted house in Nashville. They were driving home around 11 p.m. in two different cars, when a terrible accident happened.

The Andexlers saw the car behind them begin to roll down an embankment. Their 11-year old son, Jaden, was in that car.

Shaun Andexler immediately pulled over, got out and started running to Jaden. But he apparently did not see oncoming traffic.

Another vehicle hit the father. He died at the scene.

Ashlee says her family is having a really hard time. She told News 2’s Jessica Jaglois, “He was running on adrenaline. It happened so quick and in front of our entire family, all of our kids.”

“I can’t sleep. Every time I close my eyes I see his face after I ran up to him lying in the road.”

The driver who hit Andexler was a 22-year-old man from Michigan, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was not injured. At this time, there are no charges.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the Andexler family with funeral expenses. They say their father was a hero: “Shaun’s last actions on Earth were unselfishly heroic when he rushed to the safety of his child. He gave his last breath to ensure the safety and protection of his family. He will forever be remembered as a hero.”