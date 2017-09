DENVER, CO- Another week and another record setting performance for Elizabethton’s own Jason Witten.

Witten played in his 225th game for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, becoming the franchise’s leader in games played. Witten also became the first Cowboy, and just the second tight end ever, to reach 12,000 career receiving yards.

He also hauled in his 65th career touchdown pass Sunday, tying him with Michael Irvin for 3rd most in Cowboys’ history.