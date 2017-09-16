TSU’s marching band helps with hurricane relief in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University’s marching band is helping with relief efforts in Florida for Hurricane Irma victims.

The band is in Florida for the Tampa Classic on Saturday as the university’s football team takes on Florida A&M.

“I am really elated to be able to help the people of Tampa in their time of need,” said Eyonchrisshea “Shea” Dumas, a majorette in the band. “The band has always emphasized community service and I am really looking forward to help.”

The band will help with cleanup efforts at two parks that sustained widespread damage when the city was pounded by 85 mph winds as Irma landed.

TSU’s band has performed in more than 15 nationally-televised NFL halftime shows, three presidential inaugurations and appeared in a variety of television, movie and concert venues.