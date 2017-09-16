Suspect injured in Roane County officer involved shooting

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office confirms the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a Roane County officer involved shooting.

According to the Sheriff’s Office a suspect was hit several times in the torso after pointing a hand gun at a deputy from the porch of his home on Mays Valley Road.

The suspect was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Another suspect at the scene was taken into custody.

The Sheriff Office said the shooting occurred when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

No word on the suspect’s current condition has been released.

