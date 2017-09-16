Record day for #16 Hokies in blowout win at East Carolina

GREENVILLE, NC- Virginia Tech receiver Cam Phillips set a school record for receptions in a game and quarterback Josh Jackson tied a school record with five touchdown passes to lead the No. 16 Hokies to a 64-17 non-conference victory over East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, the Hokies moved to 3-0 on the season. East Carolina fell to 0-3.

Phillips caught 14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. His 14 receptions broke the school record of 13 shared by Nick Cullen (Southern Miss, 1990) and Donald Wayne Snell (Cincinnati, 1985).

Jackson completed 24 of 31 for 372 yards. His five scoring tosses tied the school record previously held by Bryan Randall, who threw five in a triple overtime loss at Syracuse in 2002, and Jerod Evans, who threw five against BC last season.

The Hokies trailed 17-7 in the second quarter, but a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Phillips started an avalanche of points. Tech scored 50 unanswered, including touchdowns on all five of its third-quarter possessions.

Tech finished with 675 yards of total offense. It scored the most points and recorded the most total offense under head coach Justin Fuente.

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics