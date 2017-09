ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution celebrated the 236th “Gathering at Sycamore Shoals” on Saturday morning.

A memorial service was held as well as a wreath laying. It was a celebration of the Overmountain Men marching to King’s Mountain to defeat Loyalist forces under Col. Patrick Ferguson.

