‘Missing Persons Day’ held in Kingsport in an effort to reconnect families

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) In an effort to reconnect families, Missing Persons Day was held Saturday at the American Red Cross in Kingsport.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) hosted the event for family members and friends of people who have been missing for more than a month.

The program is a national resource center for missing persons and unidentified decedent records. Amy Dobbs, a regional administrator for NamUs, said this event allows family members to enter information into the system and provide DNA samples that may help their case.

“85,000 active missing persons cases in NCIC, that’s everyday so that would be like taking Doak Campbell Stadium and just emptying it,” Dobbs said. “That’s how many families are out there and you know they are missing that loved one, they’ve got that empty chair at the table every night.”

According to Tennessee Chief Medical Examiner Julia Goodmin, MD there are currently 1,000 missing person cases still open in the state of Tennessee.

