Frontier Airlines fined for long delays in Denver snowstorm

In this Monday, May 15, 2017, photograph, Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates on the A Concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. The U.S. government has fined Frontier $1.5 million for keeping passengers stuck on a dozen grounded aircraft for more than three hours during a snowstorm at the Denver airport in December 2016. But the federal Department of Transportation said Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, it will forgive $900,000 of that because of compensation the airline says it paid to passengers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) – The U.S. government has fined Frontier Airlines $1.5 million for keeping passengers stuck on a dozen aircraft sitting on the tarmac for more than three hours during a snowstorm at the Denver airport last December.

But the federal Department of Transportation said Friday it will forgive $900,000 of that because of compensation the airline says it paid to passengers.

The agency says Frontier didn’t have enough staff and didn’t delay or divert enough flights to avoid delays during the storm at Denver International Airport on Dec. 16-17.

Frontier, based in Denver, didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The Transportation Department says the airline told its investigators that the snowstorm was worse than predicted and that it had taken steps to relieve the delays.

