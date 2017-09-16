Community members, local police come together to remember 5-year-old killed in utility vehicle accident

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Several local police departments are coming together for a child that recently passed away, and always dreamed of becoming a K-9 officer.

Family members confirmed with News Channel 11 that 5-year-old Cody Landers died in a utility vehicle accident Thursday in Madison County, NC.

Cody’s grandmother, Debra Bolyard, told us via phone Saturday afternoon that he was a kindergartner at Nolichucky Elementary School.

Bolyard said Cody loved sports, his favorite color was blue, but most of all he always dreamed of becoming a K-9 officer.

Sgt. Shane Matthews with Greeneville PD said family members reached out to them to share Cody’s dream of becoming an officer.

Sgt. Matthews said he is working on getting several officers together in order to be there for the family as they lay Cody to rest.

Several agencies including Baileyton Police, Tusculum Police, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are also working to help the family with their wishes for Cody.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins told us that they will be sending a K-9 unit to the funeral home and will have the unit on guard at the casket.

Sheriff Hankins also said that they will be escorting the family during the funeral procession to North Carolina, where Cody will be laid to rest.

Bolyard said their family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community as they mourn their loss.

She also added that faculty and staff at Cody’s school have been supportive, telling us they will be releasing blue balloons in his honor at Nolichucky Elementary School on Monday.

Family members say there will be visitations for Cody held on Monday and Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greeneville.

A graveside service for Cody is scheduled for Wednesday at their family cemetery in Shelton Laurel, NC.

