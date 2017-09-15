#WJHLTDFN: Week 5 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 5 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Pisgah, NC Greeneville
Volunteer Cherokee
Bearden Science Hill
Happy Valley Cosby
Grainger Elizabethton
Cloudland Hancock Co.
Johnson Co. West Greene
Farragut Jefferson Co.
Morristown East Tennessee High
Unaka Jellico
South Greene Sullivan North
Sullivan East Union Co.
Sullivan Central Sullivan South
Cumberland Gap Oneida
Cocke Co. David Crockett
Trinity Academy Rossman, NC
Claiborne Co. Unicoi Co.
Chuckey-Doak North Greene
Hardin Valley Morristown West
Gate City Daniel Boone

VIRGINIA:

Ridgeview Union
Eastside Lee
Holston Castlewood
Virginia High Wise Central
Patrick Henry Twin Springs
Hurley River View, W. Va.
Tazewell Marion
Lebanon John Battle
Chilhowie George Wythe
Blacksburg Richlands
Rural Retreat Galax
Abingdon Christiansburg
Rye Cove Thomas Walker
Twin Valley Northwood

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

