Tri-Cities methadone clinic set to open next week in Gray

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- A controversial drug addiction treatment center is set to open next week in Gray.

A spokesperson with Mountain States Health Alliance said starting Monday employees at Overmountain Recovery will begin contacting patients who have already requested help and schedule them to come in for initial assessments. Patients are expected to start coming into the facility by the end of the week.

Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University are operating the clinic. The non-profit facility will offer assistance to patients struggling with substance abuse.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the establishment and opening of the clinic, which will prescribe methadone to patients. The non-profit group Citizens to Maintain Gray Inc. was very vocal about not wanting the opioid treatment center in the Gray community. In a previous interview Danny Sells, a member of the non-profit, said, “We as a community still think this is the absolute wrong place for such a facility… We do not think it’s a good place for those seeking assistance either. We still believe it’s best to be located closer to the hospital and other facilities that can better serve the needs of those clients.”

In a previous interview, Mountain States Health Alliance Vice-President Lindy White said 400 patients are expected to visit the facility every day soon after it opens.

To learn more about the facility visit Overmountain Recovery. People can also call 1833-371-0509 to get help.

