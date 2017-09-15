Sens. Tim Kaine, Lamar Alexander perform as ‘The Amateurs’ at Bristol Rhythm and Roots

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee performed as “The Amateurs” Friday night at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.

While the performance was all fun and good spirits, before the two senators took the stage we touched base on some serious business. We asked Senator Kaine his thoughts on the upcoming Civil War rally in Richmond this weekend.

“People should be able to demonstrate peacefully. Sunday is the 230th anniversary of the constitution being finalized in Philadelphia,” Senator Kaine said. “The right of the people to peacefully assemble, to petition government for a redress of grievances, so anything that ‘s peaceful that’s great, but everybody should be peaceful and respectful of each other.”

We also asked what the future of healthcare in America looks like.

“We’ve just been stuck on health insurance for 7 years,” Senator Kaine said. “What we’re trying to do is take a modest, limited step to make sure every county in Tennessee – every county in Virginia has insurance and people can afford it.”

Senator Kaine played the harmonica and Senator Alexander played the piano for the performance Friday night. After the performance the senators said they had plans to see other bands perform at the festival.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.