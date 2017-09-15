Police: Man stabs victim over cat in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man is facing an aggravated assault charge after Johnson City police say he stabbed someone because a cat was bothering him.

Officers say they responded to a home in the 100 block of Locust Street where a male was stabbed.

He reported his girlfriend’s son became upset over a cat bothering him, pulled a machete and stabbed the victim several times.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Murray, 23, reportedly ran away but was later arrested at his home.

The victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Murray is currently held at the Washington County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for later this morning.