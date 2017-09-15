Paint container thrown from highway bridge hits man’s windshield; JCPD investigating

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City man is warning drivers to stay alert when under bridges, after someone tossed a container filled with paint on his car.

Johnny Roberts said he was driving on Interstate 26, near the Gray exit Thursday night when the container shattered his windshield. Roberts said the glass and paint flew everywhere.

He said the repairs will set him back more than $1,000 but all he cares about is keeping others safe.

“What I hope comes out from us getting the word out about this is that they just stop doing it,” Roberts said. “Maybe they will realize how close they came to killing someone last night.”

Roberts told us the truck he was driving has been in his family for more than 30 years.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158, or use the JCPD’s website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

Johnson City Police are on the lookout for anyone pulling these dangerous pranks.

