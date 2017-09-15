John Sevier Middle School collecting backpacks for Hurricane Harvey victims

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport is trying to collect 1,500 backpacks to send to a school in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Tony Weaver is a 6th grade Social Studies teacher and also the sponsor of the Pay It Forward Club.

He wants to send the backpacks to McAdams Middle School by the end of next week.

“I know that number’s quite large but there’s a reason for that number. Theres a total of 1,500 students that attend McAdams Junior High,” Weaver said.

But so far they only have a fraction of what they need.

“We often hear about the need for water and cleaning supplies and clothes, but we often forget about the children trying to get back into a normal life,” he said.

The school is collecting through next Friday, September 22.

You can also donate money or other school supplies.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at the school located at 1200 Wateree Street in Kingsport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.