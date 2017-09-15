JCPD officers say foul play not suspected after man found deceased inside Plantation Drive home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officials said there is no indication of foul play following an investigation after a man was found dead in his home on Friday morning.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Plantation Drive in Johnson City around 9 a.m., where they found Claude Hardin, 53, deceased inside the home.

Officers said the home was locked and reportedly witnesses arrived and they saw Hardin through a window.

Witnesses then forced their way into the home to check on Hardin and found him unresponsive and called 911.

Emergency crews and police responded to the scene, and secured the scene as investigators and forensic pathology arrived on scene.

Police said no foul play was suspected involving Hardin’s death. His body was taken to William Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

